A 34-year-old Bristow man faces an attempted murder charge after a Tuesday stabbing at the Leesburg Premium Outlets.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman the suspect knows, was stabbed about 4:30 p.m. at the shopping center in Leesburg.
A 911 caller told dispatchers the suspect fled on foot, armed with a knife, towards the Sycamore Hill subdivision behind the Outlets, Leesburg police said in a news release.
Officers immediately responded and located Corinthian Witcher of Bristow near the intersection of Potomac Station Drive NE and Lilac Terrace NE, police said. Witcher was taken into custody without further incident.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries to her upper body, police said.
"It has been determined that the suspect and victim were known to each other. Witcher was identified as the sole suspect and there is no further danger to the public," the release said.
Corinthian Witcher has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding, according to the release. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
"We would like to thank members of the community who provided our officers with the suspect’s description and direction of travel. The assistance of these witnesses led to the quick and safe apprehension of an armed violent suspect," the release said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or at dmoreau@leesburgva.gov.
