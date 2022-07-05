An 87-year-old Bristow man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a July 4 crash on Route 7 in the Bluemont area of Loudoun County.
Deputies were called to a two-vehicle wreck near Clayton Hall Road at 12:46 p.m., where they determined the driver of a Toyota Avalon entered the path of a Hyundai Santa Fe and was struck.
The driver of the Toyota, Robert M. Gogal, 87, of Bristow was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
A passenger in the Toyota Avalon was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The sheriff's office released no other details and said the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.