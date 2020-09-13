Police are investigating an early Sunday crash in Bristow that claimed the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist.
The wreck happened about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Devlin Road and Fog Light Way when the driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition traveling northbound on Devlin attempted a left turn onto Fog Light Way, police said.
The Expedition crossed paths and collided with a 2009 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle traveling southbound on Devlin Road, said Prince William County police spokesman Richmond K. Appau.
The motorcyclist, Mohammad Siraj Ui Haque, 30, of Bristow, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Appau said.
The Expedition's driver, a 52-year-old Bristow man, was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Three other passengers where inside the Expedition at the time, no other injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
The crash was the second fatality involving a motorcycle this weekend in Prince William County. On Saturday, a 31-year-old Stafford County man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dumfries.
