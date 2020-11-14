Bristow veteran finds new meaning in woodworking business

If you met Josh and Erica Tredinnick today, you could imagine the two strikingly opposite personalities bonding them together instantly.
Both are Northern Virginia natives – Josh from Fairfax County and his wife, Erica, from Prince William – and the Tredinnicks met in eighth grade while attending Emmanuel Christian School in Manassas. Josh is quiet, behind-the-scenes, with an easy smile, while Erica is outspoken but with a kind and friendly demeanor that makes her easy to get to know.
The Tredinnicks, who now live in Bristow, say they have never done things the easy way. They married and had children when they were very young. About a year and a half into their marriage, Josh expressed a desire to join the military. But while Josh was confident that was what he wanted, Erica was reluctant.
As the daughter of a lifetime civil servant, she knew the sacrifice that type of career involves. “My dad loved being a police officer,” Erica said, “but it’s not glamorous or easy and can be terrifying at times.”
Although at the time she wasn’t sure this was the right decision, looking back now she wouldn’t change it. Josh’s Army career was a profound, life-changing experience. “It made us cling to each other; it grew him into a family man, a soldier, and our hero,” Erica said.
After boot camp, Josh and Erica packed up their two kids (at the time), both under age 2, and left Virginia and their families for the first time. They headed to Fort Drum, N.Y., but after Josh deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, Erica and the kids headed back to Virginia.
During his deployment, Josh was on foot patrol when an explosion went off under him. The improvised explosive device threw him over top of the vehicle he had been riding in, with a hard landing on the other side. He suffered a broken hip, broken back, a traumatic brain injury, and several other injuries.
Josh was sent to Walter Reed Hospital, where he underwent surgery and began a healing process that took almost a year.
“Recovery isn’t quick, but I did everything I could to speed it up as I wanted to return to duty and get back to work,” Josh said. Although he wasn’t able to deploy again as he wished, he was able to return to Fort Drum. But ultimately, after realizing that his injuries had rendered him mentally and physically changed, he decided that retiring from the military was the right thing to do. It was also one of the hardest decisions he had to make.
After leaving the military, Josh finished college and began searching for a career that made him feel the kind of pride and honor he felt being in the Army. He didn’t have much luck. Confounding his search was the fact that he was still struggling with not being the same person he was before the injury. “It affected all aspects of my life,” he said.
Erica says Josh’s recovery was a long and trying road filled with many life lessons. The whole family came to realize that resilience was crucial.
“When raising kids and trying to assist Josh in finding a new normal, you have to be willing to accept the bumps in the road and know that there’s always something to be grateful for,” she said. Josh’s sacrifice and determination serves as an awesome example for their sons, Mason, 14, Micah, 13, and Miles, 9.
After trying a few jobs, Josh trained with Dog Tag Bakery, an organization whose mission is to “build a bridge to employment and a productive civilian life for veterans and military families that have served our country so well.” The fellowship program includes five months of education from Georgetown University, as well as real life work experience.
Josh began to envision what it would look like for him to own a business and be his own boss. “Starting a business as your sole source of income is scary and takes sacrifice from everyone involved,” he says.
Woodworking had always been a hobby for him, but he began to hone his talent and create his own designs. The ability to work with his hands and transform a raw material into something of value that he was proud to put his name on began the family business they named J Tred Woodworking.
Giving credit to his wife and their three boys for their support and love, Josh says Erica keeps them all in line while putting just as much time into the business as he does.
“She is strong in all the ways I am not and I surely couldn’t do this without her,” Josh said. Erica echoes this sentiment. “His strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa.”
J Tred Woodworking started slowly, through local vendor and craft shows. As the business grew, so did the number of shows, customers, and woodworking designs. The momentum was building rapidly, but then the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to have to pivot.
Without in-person shows and events, Erica and Josh launched a website and began reaching out to other local businesses to get their designs in front of customers in different ways. One example is their relationship with the Farm Brewery at Broad Run. Erica asked if J Tred Woodworking could donate a flag to be featured on a wall in the brewhouse. This led to a partnership allowing J Tred Woodworking to sell its designs at the brewery. But this is just one way the community has supported this veteran and his family.
“We have the best customers around,” Erica said.
J Tred Woodworking recently hit 3,000 followers on Facebook and creates designs for families to treasure as a keepsake for years to come. Handmade, rustic, framed wood flags are dedicated to first responders, patriotic Americans, or military branches, and the J Tred Old Dominion collection is a one-of-a-kind tribute to Virginia, available in shadow box or signature design.
“I am glad that Josh has followed his dreams and started this business,” Erica said.
This article originally appeared in the November issue of the Gainesville and Haymarket Lifestyle magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.