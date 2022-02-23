A 44-year-old Bristow woman was arrested Monday after police say she tried to grab a 3-year-old girl sitting with her family at the Manassas Mall food court.
Police said the woman, who does not know the child or family, approached the girl as she sat with her family about 6:15 p.m., took the victim’s arm and demanded she go with her.
The girl's family members intervened and grabbed the victim before notifying mall security, who contacted the police, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The little girl was not injured.
After investigating, police charged Jesica Jaqueline Escobar Quest, 44, of Iona Sound Drive in Bristow with attempted abduction, Carr said.
She jailed on a $5,000 secured bond.
