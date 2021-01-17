A 58-year-old Bristow woman was killed in a Sunday morning crash at Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road outside Manassas.
The victim, identified as Nicole Alloua Gnangni Felix, was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Toyota Camry on the parkway approaching Balls Ford Road about 7:45 a.m. when she lost control and struck a traffic light pole, said Prince William County police spokesman Adam Beard.
Felix, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor in the collision and Felix was wearing a seatbelt, Beard said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
