A woman suffered life-threatening burns and a man was injured when a candle ignited the woman's clothing Tuesday night at a home in Bristow.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 10000 block of Twin Leaf Drive just after 10:30 p.m. for a house fire with injuries.
Crews arrived to find a man and woman with burn injuries, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
Both victims were taken to a regional burn center, with the woman suffering life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said.
There was minimal damage to the home.
The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends against the use of candles or any other open-flame type device. If used, such devices should never be left unattended or in close proximity to combustible materials.
Loose clothing is especially dangerous near an open flame, Smolsky said. Make sure to keep candles and other open flames out of the reach of children and pets.
