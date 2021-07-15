Three Broadway shows will be presented in the inaugural season of Capital One Hall, a new theater being built as part of Capital One's expanded McLean complex.

The 2021-2022 season begins with "Waitress," featuring music by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, and also includes a new production of "Fiddler on the Roof," and the Washington-area premiere of "An Officer and a Gentleman."

Shows will take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Subscription packages are on sale now at capitalonehall.com and start at $139. Single ticket sales for each show will go on sale at a later date. The series is presented by the Watermark Hotel, a new hotel also on the Capital One campus.

Waitress

October 29–31, 2021

Inspired by the beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Fiddler on the Roof

March 11–13, 2022

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as "Fiddler on the Roof" begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

An Officer and a Gentleman

May 13–15, 2022

"An Officer and a Gentleman," based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong," and a score based on the 1980s' catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Awards nominee Dick Scanlan, based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox.

Capital One Hall is managed by ASM Global and is will open in October. It includes a 1,600-seat performance hall designed for Broadway productions, comedy, and concerts; a 225-seat black box theatre called The Vault; a rooftop green space called The Perch with a stage, beer garden and miniature golf course.