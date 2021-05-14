They're here!
The 17-year cicada brood is clawing to the surface from its long underground slumber. And while their numbers are small right now, the presence of the red-eyed, noisy, klutzy bugs is about to explode.
The Brood X cicadas started to emerge early this week around Alexandria, Loudoun County, western Fairfax County and parts of Prince William County, according to sightings from area residents, but they’re still a bit drowsy and don’t like the colder temperatures so much, experts say.
“It's been a cold start for them. Typically their emergence time is about two weeks but that depends on how warm it is,” said Adria Bordas, a senior agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Fairfax office. “This first emergence is kind of slow.”
But that won’t last. Once the weather warms up for good and ground temperatures reach about 64 degrees, trillions of cicadas will emerge. Then the males will start serenading the females, and their love song will be noisy.
Cicadas are thought to be the loudest insects in the world, creating a distinct cacophony of whirring, chirping and clicking. Their call can reach 80-100 decibels, as loud as a lawnmower, Bordas said.
“Once you hear them singing, then they’re calling their mates,” Bordas said. “The males sing their little hearts out. They’re on a mission.”
The D.C. area will probably see the height of the brood’s mating season around Memorial Day, with the bugs and noise starting to taper off in mid- to late June.
If you’re looking forward to the invasion, you should know Brood X, also known as the Great Eastern Brood, won’t show up in every neighborhood.
They live underground along the East Coast from Georgia to New York and west to the Mississippi River. In the D.C. area, Brood X cicadas are likely to emerge mainly in the northernmost areas of Northern Virginia through Maryland and into Delaware. But there’s no way to know whether you’ll have cicadas hanging from screen doors and falling from trees or see nary a bug. In Prince William this week, they were plentiful in Manassas, Gainesville and parts of Lake Ridge but hardly a bug could be found anywhere else.
“That’s the $17 million question when it comes to 17-year cicadas,” Bordas said.
Their presence depends on factors such as pesticide use, construction and the presence of deciduous trees (that’s a tree that sheds its leaves in fall.)
What experts do know is there will be a whole lot of bugs, maybe as many as 1 million per acre, where they do show up. And it will be a feast for the region’s wildlife.
“The cicada strategy of rising in mass means absolute satiation for predators,” Bordas said. “Mammals, birds and snakes have never seen anything like this before. This is one of the highest protein sources they will experience in their lifetimes.”
People, too, eat the big-eyed bugs. For those of you up for culinary adventure, the University of Maryland has several recipes, from cicada stir fry to cicada tacos. They’re high in protein and low in fat.
In Loudoun County, businesses have decided to embrace this natural phenomenon with dining specials such as cicada tacos at Cocina on Market in Leesburg, cicada hunts at local parks and a locally-made beer called BrewX.
Bordas said Northern Virginia probably has a week or two left before cicadas start loudly declaring their love and leaving trillions of molted shells underfoot. “As we get closer to Memorial Day, that’s when crazy will arrive.”
