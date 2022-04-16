Aden Road was closed in the Independent Hill area Saturday after a brush fire on Quantico Marine Corps base threatened to spread.
At 1:08 p.m., Prince William County fire crews were dispatched to the fire off Aden Road along the base and arrived to find a large fire burning, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
It's believed to be a continuation of a fire in the same location Friday that started on a firing range.
As of late Saturday afternoon, the fire remained entirely on base with heavy smoke conditions in the area, Smolsky said.
Prince William County police have Aden Road closed between Sowder Place and Justice Ridge Place.
Efforts were underway to deploy equipment from the Virginia Forestry Department, Smolsky said. Prince William firefighters are assisting the base with firefighting operations and monitoring the area for any spread into the county.
