Popular travel stop Buc-ee's is planning a second Virginia location off Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.
In a Facebook post last week, the county said the Texas-based company has requested a special-use permit for a location at the Exit 240 interchange near Mount Crawford.
Buc-ee's plans to construct a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling stations and 24 EV charging stations. The projected opening is in 2025, the post said.
Buc-ee's travel centers are popular across the south, offering huge, family-focused stores with freshly prepared foods including home-crafted barbeque, custom made sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, baked goods, and sweets as well as gifts, housewares and clothing.
Travel centers are open 24 hours, 365 years and the company claims to have the cleanest restrooms and friendliest staff in the nation.
The Rockingham Buc-ee's will be the company's second location in Virginia. A travel center is slated to open in 2025 off Interstate 64 in New Kent. There are 45 Buc-ee's travel centers nationwide.
