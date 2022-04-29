Skip to main content
Budmo! Northern Virginia brewers team up against Putin for Ukrainian refugee relief

Using a recipe provided by Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, eight Northern Virginia brewers have joined forces to raise $20,000 for Ukrainian refugee relief with a new beer.

Amid the clatter of cans being filled Wednesday in Randy Barnette’s Ornery Beer Company in Manassas, volunteers from numerous breweries in the region turned out to help fill almost 8,000 cans of Putin Huylo golden ale, which are sold as a $20 four-pack.

Brew for Ukraine 19.jpg

Holly Redding, owner and founder, Winchester Brew Works, weighs cans of lager to ensure the proper amount is in each can, during a Ukrainian fund raiser at Ornery Brewing Company in Manassas, April 27, 2022.

Proceeds from the sale of Putin Huylo will be donated to World Central Kitchen-Ukraine, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewery’s community relief efforts in Lviv, Ukraine.

Brew for Ukraine 07.jpg

Adrian Owens, left, and Ferdiand McAdoo, with Ornery Beer Company, feed cans into the filling station, April 27, 2022 as eight local brew pubs prepare to sell a dry hop golden ale as a fund raiser for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Barnette said the beer’s recipe – and label – is Pravda Brewery’s flagship brew.

“We’ve done something similar in the past during COVID, offering a collaboration brew for bartenders and servers in the industry that were laid off, so this was a natural event,” Barnette said. “I sent emails to about 20 area breweries, and the first eight that responded were all in. We wanted to keep it around seven or eight brewers, so each brewery had a certain amount of beer to sell. We’re all friends, and this is a pretty big, pretty fun day.”

According to a release from Ornery Beer, Putin Huylo has become a worldwide nickname for Vladimir Putin for his world aggression. Putin Huylo Ale was a popular flagship beer of Pravda Brewery well before the invasion of Ukraine and made the perfect choice to brew around the world to help the Ukrainian people. The unique and colorful label is based on the original label from Pravda Brewery.

Brew for Ukraine 84.jpg

Eight local brewers gather to can more than 320 cases of Putin Hulyo, a Ukrainian beer at Ornery Beer Company in Manassas, April 27, 2022. The fund raiser is expected to raise $20,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts for the unjustly attacked nation.

Putin Huylo is a dry-hopped golden ale, with a higher alcohol content than most craft beers.

“A typical craft beer is somewhere around five-and-a-half to six-and-a-half percent [alcohol by volume]. The big IPAs would be seven-and-a-half this is at 8 percent,” Barnette said. “So it's a little bit higher, but designed to be a much smoother flavor profile.”

Ferdinand McAdoo, the brew master at Ornery, tells InsideNoVa that this 40-barrel batch is the largest canning operation they’ve ever done in a day, helped by owners, brewers and staffers from the other locations.

Brew for Ukraine 33.jpg

Beer cans drop down the chute after being filled and rinsed with Putin Hulyo, a Ukrainian dry hop lager, at Ornery Beer Company, April 27, 2022. Eight local breweries joined to can and sell the brew, raising funds for the Ukrainian people.

Volunteer Paul Flynn, with Loudoun Brewing Company in Leesburg, said he was delighted to get together with kindred souls to once again help another community in need.

“It’s great to do something that’s good for other people who are having a tremendously hard time right now. It’s such a bad situation, so it feels weird that we’re having a good time,” Flynn said. “But it feels good because we’re helping people in a bad spot right now, and to be able to do it with a lot of people is cool - and you're doing it with beer.”

Brew for Ukraine 45.jpg

Randy Barnette, owner, Ornery Beer Company, helps a team of local brewers can more than 3,000 cans of beer at his Manassas brewery for Ukrainian relief, April 27, 2022.

The beer will be available starting Friday, April 29, at the following participating breweries: Ornery Beer Company in Manassas and Fairfax City; Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton; Lake Anne Brew House in Reston; Caboose Brewing Company in Vienna and Merrifield; Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery in Aldie; Loudoun Brewing Company in Leesburg; Tucked Away Brewing Company in Manassas; and Winchester Brew Works in Winchester.

Brew for Ukraine 91.jpg

Chris Jacques, head brewer at Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery in Aldie, examines the color and clarity of the just-canned Putin Hulyo lager at Ornery Beer Company in Manassas, April 27, 2022.

Here is your chance to raise a tasty toast to the determined freedom fighters of Ukraine. Oh, the Ukrainian phrase for "cheers" is pronounced budmo, pronounced "bood."

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

