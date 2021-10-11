The U.S. Marine Corps’ Combat Logistics Battalion 2 was preparing to depart Camp Lejeune, N.C., in August for a humanitarian aid mission after an earthquake in Haiti.
But in less than a day, their mission changed.
Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban, and thousands of Afghan refugees were being airlifted to the United States, so the unit was rerouted to Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“The call came on a Tuesday, and we left on a Wednesday. That’s just what we do as Marines,” said Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Oliva, acting operations chief with the battalion.
The unit headed to Quantico to lead the effort to erect and operate shelters for up to 5,000 Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Upshur on Quantico. The refugees, most of whom landed at Dulles International Airport, are staying on the base while efforts are underway to find them jobs and housing in the United States.
Marine Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins said the unit got to work that first night on Quantico. It had only three days to transform the former officer candidates’ school squad quarters at Camp Upshur – in the far northwest corner of Quantico, near Nokesville – into “Upshur Village,” a living area for the Afghanis.
But Upshur Village still didn’t have enough space for 5,000. Military and government officials called for a second nearby location, which would need to be built from the ground up.
The Marines and sailors of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion were up for the challenge.
“We arrived in late afternoon, and we looked out and just saw an empty field that Marines were still mowing,” said Cpl. Elijah Nelson, a combat engineer with the engineer battalion. “That’s what we love to hear as engineers: ‘Something needs to be built, and in a hurry.’ That’s exactly what we did.”
In less than 36 hours, the Marines and sailors constructed a site now known as “Pioneer City” to temporarily house 1,000 people. The unit accomplished this by using general purpose living tents that service members are often accustomed to setting up for field exercises and other operations.
“We started working as soon as we arrived,” Nelson said. “We lived in two-man tents on-site for the first week and took shifts working around the clock.”
After a day and a half, 78 large tents were ready. And with immediate shelter provided, the battalion continues to work on improvements.
Capt. Michael Curtis, communication strategy and operations officer for Quantico, said that cultural considerations are one of the highest priorities for the Marine Corps as they seek to give the Afghans a sense of belonging while they adjust to new lives in the United States.
“Working alongside the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and various non-governmental organizations has been crucial in both respecting the cultural and religious sensitivities of the Afghan people while also facilitating their transition to becoming U.S. citizens and adjusting to the norms of everyday life in America,” Curtis said.
He noted that Marine Corps civil affairs professionals are on-site providing civic, cultural and English classes for the Afghans to prepare them for their resettlement.
A number of other Marine Corps units are helping with the effort, including the II Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Battalion 10th Marines and 2d Marine Logistics Group, he added. Overall, more than 700 service members are supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Quantico.
“Those Marines work alongside our interagency partners to ensure the best environment is sustained to allow for a smooth resettlement process for our Afghan guests,” Curtis said.
