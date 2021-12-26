Repeated moves to new duty stations are a fact of military life, which can make it difficult for families to make vital connections with the community and each other. That’s why Blue Star Families plays a pivotal role in helping foster a sense of community.
At the organization’s Stars, Stripes and Snowflakes holiday party earlier this month, Julie Riggs, the National Capital Region chapter director, said Blue Star Families provides many opportunities for people to become connected.
“To help make them more resilient, we remind them that we are where they are. So there’s a sense of security and a sense of familiarity, when they go into a new area that they can rely on us. And so then they've got something already grounding them,” Riggs said, pointing out that most military families don’t live on installations anymore, and these events can help families build connections, especially among their children.
“It builds resiliency in our kids. That’s important, because if my kids are happy that makes my life a lot easier,” said Riggs, who has 14-year-old twins. “As a military mom, if my kids are feeling good about the new duty station, and my kids have things to do, then I’m not stressing out as much, or worrying as much about a new duty station.”
Taryn Carpenter is a 16-year-old who has turned annual Blue Star Family events into friendly reunions after making fast friends at summer camps for military kids.
“I went to Camp Corral for at least four years, and that was the place that I could meet all the same people every year. They became really close friends of mine. And then at events like this, I get to see them again,” Carpenter said.
The holiday event atop BAE Systems in McLean offered beautiful views of the rolling hills, but most of the children attending were focused on lobbying the chief elf. Paisley McGuire, 4, decided to give her coloring of a gingerbread man to Santa. The day’s activities also included Rudolph’s Restaurant, the gingerbread man’s photo booth, and an elves activity station, in addition to a chance for families to win movie tickets, pizza and plenty of gift cards.
Air Force Tech Sgt. Joseph McGuire said this was his first Blue Star Holiday party, and he appreciated what the organization offers to families. Stationed at Joint Base Andrews, McGuire lives in Woodbridge. He is part of executive aircraft security and flies with the vice president, Secretary of State and foreign heads of state.
“It’s really fun. I enjoy it a lot, and get to travel the world, fly with really important people, and see a whole other side of the military that I really didn’t know existed,” McGuire said.
His wife, Kim, said repeated deployments can wear her down, especially when unexpected health issues arise with one of her two daughters.
“He’s been deployed seven times,” McGuire said. “And it’s helped me personally, especially when I’m alone, or he’s got missions, the Blue Star community helps me out a little bit, you know. It’s helped us stay mentally positive.”
Riggs said a new initiative is in the works to bolster the community next year: a virtual teen’s book club, which will study works focused on military kids during the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall.
She said the ever-popular Coffee Connects will continue as well, in which service members and spouses connect to learn about local resources and employment opportunities, along with 100 people who will go fishing with Blue Star Families and explore the waterways of the Washington area.
Riggs said surveys conducted by Blue Star Families have shown that feelings of isolation can be a common issue with military families, “and isolation can beget a whole host of bad things, like depression, which doesn't set up a military family for success.”
“So if we can build those strong bonds of community, at events like this, we can get them connected, they do a much better job of thriving and being resilient and allowing their service member to focus on their job,” she said.
