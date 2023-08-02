Dozens of police cars and officers surrounded the Manassas Museum Tuesday night, but instead of combating crime, they were flipping burgers, playing games and greeting friends new and old.
The Manassas City Police Department hosted its National Night Out downtown Aug. 1, offering free food, snow cones, police demos, games and a raffle to those in attendance.
“I’ve lived in Old Town my whole life, and I love that they’re doing more things like this, especially now that I have a kid,” Manassas resident Ginger Acosta, who was joined by her husband and son, told InsideNoVa. “Plus my cousin is a Manassas city police officer, so it’s fun to get to see him here.”
National Night Out was started in 1984 to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a sense of community. It’s held by police departments across the country the first Tuesday of August.
“Any type of event like this is good for the community,” said the Rev. Charlotte Lehmann of Manassas, who attended National Night Out for the second year in a row. “The Manassas Police Department is very community-oriented.”
Officers spread across the lawn mingling with families and serving up hot dogs and burgers. Youngsters had the chance to win a new bike if they turned in a sheet with 10 officer signatures.
“What you see today is everything that Manassas is about,” said Manassas Police Chief Douglas W. Keen. “This is a huge community outreach event, and there’s lots of support from all of our residents, and having it here at this central location seems to be a magnet for us.”
National Night Out was hosted on the Manassas Museum lawn in Old Town, the same location where demonstrations were held after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
“If you want to go back to 2020 when you had your protests and demonstrations against police, we had two large community events initiated by our community right here on our museum lawn – not in demonstration against the police but in support of the police, and they were headed by some prominent African Americans in the community,” Keen said.
Across Prince William, the county police department led various motorcades and events for residents to engage with its officers.
“Thank you to all the communities across [Prince William County] who came out tonight to support safer neighborhoods and strengthen the relationship between residents and law enforcement,” the department said in a Facebook post. “This is the true sense of community!”
Chief Keen said that events like Tuesday’s help residents gain a sense of common ground with law enforcement.
“Someone who may, in the past, have questioned us … it gives them a different feeling of, ‘I met those officers from Manassas, that’s not how they do things, they talk to me, they told me that’s not what they do,’” Keen said. “That’s what we need to do across the country. We don’t have any secrets … the more transparent we are, the more trust is built.”
Keen said his department has long prioritized its relationship with the community and will continue to do so.
“We’ve fared so well during all these movements because we have already been doing the things most people have been asking the police to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.