Building Bridges: Fairfax program helps young students prepare for in-person classes

When Fairfax County Public Schools expanded in-person learning to four days a week in April, Sandra Esteves and Darwin De Leon opted to have their daughter, then a kindergartner at Silverbrook Elementary School, stay virtual.
“It was a very hard decision to pull her out of something she enjoys so much,” De Leon said. “But safety is our number one concern as parents.”
The Fairfax Station couple said they had a good reason for waiting because their daughter, Emma De Leon, 6, is asthmatic and at higher risk of severe illness if she contracts COVID-19.
But heading into this fall, Emma’s parents were worried about the potential social and academic consequences of their daughter starting first grade in person without having stepped foot in a classroom. Anticipating these kinds of concerns, Fairfax created a three-week summer program to help kindergarteners such as Emma become accustomed to in-person classes.
The program, dubbed “Bridge to First Grade,” is one of several Fairfax offered to help students make the transition from virtual learning to in-person. More than 36,900 students have been enrolled in an array of programs running from June 21 to late August. The options include a similar program that helps preschoolers transition to kindergarten called “Bridge to Kindergarten,” multiple programs for special education students, English Language Learner instruction, credit recovery options for high school students, and elementary and middle school programs for students who needed additional math and reading support.
Silverbrook’s “Bridge to First Grade” program, which ended last week, was led by Kathryn Desmond, who has been an educator in Fairfax for 27 years and a teacher at the Fairfax Station school for 18 of those years.
Desmond said she worked with her 14 students, including Emma, on subjects such as math and reading, and also tried to correct certain habits her students had developed while learning remotely. But Desmond said that the biggest effect of the program was that it helped students form relationships with one another and their teachers.
“One of the priorities of the program was to get [the students] to be comfortable with their teacher, with the school building, the environment, the principal, whoever, whatever adults they would encounter here, and just with their friends, with their peers,” she added.
Before the summer program, Desmond said she had no idea what to expect in terms of where the kids were academically or how anxious they might be about the new classroom environment.
Desmond said she also was afraid some students might have challenges forming close relationships with their peers and teachers because they were remote all year.
She said the personal connection is critical to learning at a young age. “Unless [students] have that relationship with their teacher the learning isn’t going to take place the way it would in person.”
But Desmond said she treated the program like a normal school year and projected a positive attitude, which she said was important for creating an optimal learning environment. "Whatever persona you present, that’s what [students] take on. If you want to stand there and be anxious and worried then they’re going to be anxious and worried. But if you are smiling and happy and jovial and you’re sharing and having fun, that’s what they take on.”
Desmond said her students adjusted quickly socially and she noted no one was really behind in reading, writing or math.
“I think parents do have concerns about...the academics part, but I don’t think parents or people in general realize how important the social emotional aspect of learning is,” Desmond said. “And if there isn’t that strength in your social emotional part of your classroom environment, the learning is not going to take place if that child and teacher do not have something going on with each other.”
Emma’s parents say they are very pleased with how engaged she is socially and noted they are not worried about her academics. But they also said they are anxious to see how the pandemic plays out in the next few months – if there is a significant increase in infections, they may decide to keep Emma remote in the fall.
“I’m glad that the CDC is mandating the mask,” Sandra said. “And so that definitely makes me feel a little bit more at ease, but...we’re also looking at the numbers...hospitalizations and everything in our area to kind of make that decision. If it comes to that we may pull her out again but we’re hoping it doesn't.”
