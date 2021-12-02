Prince William County’s Bull Run Library near Manassas will close for renovations this month.
The last day the library will be open to the public is Saturday, Dec. 11, and the renovations are expected to take at least six months. The work is expected to cost $965,000, which is covered by proffers from local developers.
“The upcoming renovations will help make the library even more inviting and welcoming, while also making it more functional for the public to enjoy,” said Deborah L. Wright, director of Prince William Public Libraries.
Bull Run Library opened in 1994 and is one of two “regional” Prince William Public Libraries. Located at 8051 Ashton Ave., the 25,000-square-foot building will be renovated to include:
New makerspace: The state-of-the-art makerspace will include new technology and craft tools and equipment. A digital media lab will offer a digital graphic design studio suite, animation studio, green screen and video and audio editing equipment. Laptops and iPads will be integrated to provide a holistic maker experience. There will also be a Cricut, sewing machine and 3D printer. The space will be open daily and will have a dedicated maker library on-site to help answer questions and provide technical support.
Additional study room: A new quiet study room will be added for a total of two reservable meeting rooms available to the public.
Updated children and young adult areas and new dedicated “tween” area: These inviting, versatile spaces will be perfect for homework, homeschooling, tutoring and book clubs. The designated areas will also be used for STEAM and craft programs.
Open floor plan: The information desk currently in the middle of the library will be removed, allowing for a more open floor plan. Staff will still be available to assist patrons at a single service desk.
New furniture: Café seating will be placed in the lobby.
While the library is closed, the book drop will remain open. Any books placed on hold at Bull Run Library will be sent to Central Library to be picked up. Patrons can change their pickup location from Bull Run Library to the library of their choice through their online account.
