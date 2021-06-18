A bullet grazed a 9-year-old girl inside her home Thursday evening after two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the Riverwood Apartments in south Woodbridge.
Police were called about 6:15 p.m. for shots fired in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane. As officers were investigating, they learned the girl had been grazed by a bullet inside her home, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Rescue workers responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries, Carr said.
Residents reported that gunshots were heard, and two groups of people fled the area on foot and in vehicles.
It appears one group was near a shed on George Page Place when "gunfire was exchanged" with another group of people near the playground on Yosocomico Lane, Carr said.
Both groups dispersed following the gunshots, including one suspect who was seen walking away while carrying a firearm.
Officers found an unoccupied parked car and a tree that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, as well as “multiple shell casings,” Carr said. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
