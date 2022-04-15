Police are searching for the gunman who fired multiple gunshots at a townhouse in Dumfries on Thursday, striking a woman inside.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Fort Pulaski Court at 1:20 a.m., where they found the 23-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound to the lower body. Her injuries were determined not to be life threatening, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police say multiple rounds were fired from the parking lot area of the street outside the home. The victim was struck in the lower body and flown to an area hospital where the injury was determined to be non-life threatening.
The suspect was not located and appears to have possibly left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, Perok said.
Other residents who reside at the home were not cooperative with detectives. Multiple shell casings were located on scene, no other injuries or property damage were reported.
"At this time, the incident does not appear to be random," Perok said.
(2) comments
More culture of violence in Republican-led states.....
Dumfries and NoVa is mostly Democrat, dude. And it only became red in the last four months, before any laws could be enacted. So many other flaws in that statement. Look to groups like PWC2A to educate yourself.
