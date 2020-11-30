Police are investigating another burglary and theft of liquor from the ABC store at 8095 Sudley Road in Manassas.
On Sunday at 3:50 a.m., officers were called to the store for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, they found the front glass door damaged, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. And just like another burglary at the store on Nov. 14, video surveillance footage showed the thief use a chair from a nearby business to break the door.
Like the last time, the culprit took multiple bottles of alcohol before fleeing on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but no one was located.
The suspect in the case is described as Hispanic, with a small patch of facial hair on his chin and long hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a gray shirt, dark-colored jeans, black shoes and carrying a drawstring bag, police said.
A 30-year-old Manassas man was charged in the Nov. 14 burglary at the same store. According to court records, Walter David Varela was released on his recognizance after being charged with burglary in the case. He faces a Feb. 21 preliminary hearing on the original charge.
(2) comments
Wait until these political losers abolish jail. I can’t wait to see all the elitists outraged when their homes get ransacked nightly by guys like this. “Progressive!”
Manassas will become Portland east.
Good job Dems!
