A burglar used a shopping cart to shatter the front glass doors to six businesses in the Promenade at Manassas early Monday, stealing money from cash registers at each.
Police were called to the shopping center in the 7600 block of Stream Walk Lane at 6:50 a.m., where officers found the Subway, China Palace, Dollar & Gift, JD Haircuts, Sky Nails Spa and J&S Latino had been broken into.
As they reviewed surveillance footage, officers found the first burglary occurred at the Subway at approximately 2:30 a.m., Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Once inside the businesses, the lone suspect targeted the registers, taking an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle.
He was a male of unknown age with a dark complexion and last seen wearing a sky-blue jacket, gray pants and purple gloves.
The investigation continues.
(1) comment
Be sure and call police if you see a male of unknown age with a dark complexion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.