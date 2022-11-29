BurgSusp3a.GIF.png

Dominion Arms burglary surveillance photos. Courtesy Prince William County police

Police are looking for "multiple suspects" who broke into a Manassas-area gun store early Friday and stole firearms.

Police were called to an alarm at Dominion Arms at 7253 Centreville Road just before 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find  broken glass to the front door.

Dominion Arms burglary surveillance photos. Courtesy Prince William County police

"Video surveillance revealed multiple suspects approached the business before using a pickax-style tool to smash the front door and window to gain entry into the store," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

Dominion Arms burglary surveillance photos. Courtesy Prince William County police

While inside the business, the suspects took multiple firearms before fleeing. A police K-9 searched the area, but the thieves weren't found.

(1) comment

Paul Benedict

Al-Qaeda? Or, maybe just neighborhood teens looking to raise money by selling the guns illegally to Dumfries residents.

