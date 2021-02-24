Burglars broke into three minority-owned businesses in Woodbridge early Feb. 18 and tried unsuccessfully to steal money from cash registers.
At 4:14 a.m., officers were called to an alarm at Abugida Ethiopian Cuisine at 14804 Build America Drive. They arrived to find the front glass doors shattered at the Ethiopian restaurant and two adjacent businesses, Real Taste Chicken & Subs and Ali Grocery & Halal Meats.
The would-be thieves used a brick to shatter the glass, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. A police K-9 searched the area but didn’t find anyone.
It appears nothing was taken, but the cash registers at each business had been tampered with.
Fairfax County police are investigating a similar series of break-ins targeting minority owned businesses since Jan. 28. Fifteen grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores have been burglarized in Alexandria, Annandale, Falls Church and Springfield.
(1) comment
Why do you report a suspected crime spree against "minority owned businesses"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.