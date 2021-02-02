Two men dressed all in black broke into a convenience store in the Woodbine area off Va. 234 early Tuesday, stole an ATM and left in a stolen van, police say.
Officers were called to the Wi-Not Stop at 13660 Dumfries Road at 4:21 a.m. after an employee arrived to see a van leaving the parking lot and the front of the store damaged.
Video surveillance footage showed two men getting out of the van and prying open the front doors, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
While inside, the men removed the ATM from the store and loaded it inside the van, Carr said. Police later discovered the van had been recently stolen in the Manassas area.
The only suspect descriptions so far are two men wearing all black clothing. The stolen van is a 2014 black Ford Econoline with the logo for Prestige Martial Arts on the side.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
