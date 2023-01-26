The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a shooting range in Ashburn.
On Monday, between 3:45 and 4:50 am, two men broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn, and stole 10 handguns.
Both wore zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks, and gloves and were seen leaving in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Michael Rivera with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
Silver Eagle is a decent range. Very surprised they don't have better physical defenses than a glass window and presumably burglar alarm. Should gun shops be required to move firearms to a safe at night? Or at least have better deterrents than just glass?
