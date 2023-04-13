Almost exactly 70 years ago, during the battle for Outpost Vegas in the Korean War, a military horse named Reckless distinguished herself.
Reckless made 51 trips over rough terrain to deliver rifle shells and evacuate wounded Marines, and the majority of those trips were made without a handler to guide her. She is estimated to have traveled over 35 miles in a single day and carried a total of over 9,000 pounds of explosives.
During the battle, she was wounded twice by shrapnel but persisted to aid the troops.
For her service, Reckless was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation with bronze star, the National Defense Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal and more.
She was also recognized by Life Magazine as one of America’s top 100 all-time heroes and was promoted to staff sergeant, the only non-human to have received such a ranking.
And now a group of veterans have started an online petition to have Reckless buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The petition, already signed by hundreds of supporters, was started by former Marine Corps tank commander Dylan Clark and Jamie McLaughlin, founder of Three Pearls Charities, which addresses issues involving animal welfare, social justice and the environment.
“Reckless set herself apart and earned her rank,” Clark said. “She’s a uniquely situated hero in the Marine Corps, and we think she should be recognized for that.”
Clark and McLaughlin are pursuing a burial for Reckless at Arlington National Cemetery alongside Gen. Randolph McCall Pate, the commandant of the Marine Corps who promoted Reckless, and Andrew Geer, who wrote the first book about Reckless and helped her return from Korea to the United States.
Both Arlington National Cemetery and Quantico National Cemetery have officially denied the request, citing existing protocol and regulations. Clark and McLaughlin are appealing the denials and have launched a Change.org petition to gain public support for their effort.
Clark learned about Reckless’ story when he visited her exhibit at the Marine Corps Museum in Triangle and was intrigued by her contribution to the military.
“The Marine Corps’ history is very important to them, and I don’t think they would want one of their heroes forgotten,” Clark said. “As a decorated Marine, she deserves the recognition just like any other Marine that served in the Korean conflict heroically.”
Reckless is buried at Camp Pendleton in California, where she retired. Her grave has restricted access because civilians need permission to access the base. Clark and McLaughlin believe her memory would be better kept alive in Arlington, where people could visit and learn about her story.
“She would be with people that cared about her and have a link to her,” McLaughlin said. “More importantly, it will bring more attention to the Korean War and our veterans that served there.”
The campaign has promised that the burial at a national cemetery will not take away a plot for a human military veteran and will not require government funding.
Clark and McLaughlin are encouraging veterans and civilians to learn about Reckless’ story and the troops that fought alongside her. Once their petition receives enough signatures, they will submit it along with a new burial request.
“Staff Sgt. Reckless wasn’t a horse,” McLaughlin added. “She was a Marine.”
