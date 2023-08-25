Alexandria-based Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. plans to merge with West Virginia bank Summit Financial Group Inc.
The all-stock merger of equals is valued at about $371.5 million, or $25.20 per share of Summit common stock, based on a closing price for Burke & Herbert's common stock of $49.98 as of Aug. 23.
The combined bank will be known as Burke & Herbert, and its headquarters will remain in Alexandria, but it will have a significant operations presence in Moorefield, W.Va., where Summit is based, according to a news release.
The result will be a bank holding company with more than $8 billion in assets and a combined market capitalization of nearly $750 million. It will have more than 75 branches across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Kentucky, and more than 800 employees.
Summit Community Bank currently has three branches in Northern Virginia: Leesburg, Reston and Warrenton.
"This partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to a community banking model that places an emphasis on service and dedication to the people who live and work among us," said David P. Boyle, chair, president and CEO of Burke & Herbert. "The rich and storied history of our franchises and our combined financial strength creates a promising future for our customers through a broader set of products and services, for our employees with new and expanded opportunities for advancement, for our communities by having more resources to support and care for them, and for our shareholders due to favorable profitability metrics and a larger foundation for future growth."
Boyle will continue to serve as CEO for the combined company. Charlie Maddy, Summit's current president and CEO, will serve as president and as a director of the combined company.
"This alliance doesn't just extend our influence; it strategically positions us for future growth," Maddy said. "It also lays the foundation for cultivating richer relationships and underscores our aspiration to become the most sought-after community bank in our markets."
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, holders of Summit common stock will have the right to receive 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock. Existing Burke & Herbert shareholders will own about 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and Summit shareholders are expected to own about 50%.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from Burke & Herbert and Summit shareholders.
