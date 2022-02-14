A 30-year-old Burke man is jailed without bond after a seven-hour barricade in North Stafford overnight.
Deputies were called to the Garrison Woods Apartments at 11 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance and arrived to find the resident and suspect had been arguing in an apartment.
The suspect, identified as Steven Obajolu, 30, of Burke, is accused of assaulting the victim, her child and a dog, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The victim was able to leave the apartment with her children and call law enforcement. As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect barricaded himself in the home.
Deputies discovered Obajolu was wanted by Virginia State Police for a sex offender registry violation and by Alexandria City for a probation violation, the sheriff's office said. Both charges are felonies. The sheriff's office crisis negotiation team established contact with Obajolu, but he refused to come out and threatened that he had a firearm, the release said. Deputies obtained additional warrants as the SWAT team and drone team responded.
The SWAT team used the BearCat armored vehicle to force the front door open and deployed the robot into the home. Exterior windows were breached to deploy drones into the apartment, the release said.
"The suspect broke off negotiations several times, insisting that he would not go back to jail. During the incident he threw the robot and a drone from a window, damaging the equipment," according to the sheriff's office.
Just before 6 a.m. as negotiations stalled, OC gas was deployed into the apartment. A second round of OC gas was deployed at 6:19 a.m. which had the desired effect of flushing the suspect from the apartment. He surrendered to law enforcement and received a washout from the fire and rescue crew, the release said.
Obajolu was served the outstanding warrants and additionally charged with unlawful entry, two counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and animal cruelty, according to the sheriff's office. The dog, child and adult victim were all not seriously hurt.
Additional charges are pending based on the damaged equipment. Contrary to his statement he would not return to jail, Obajolu was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
He probably saw a sign for "Lee Highway" and was triggered.
The culture of violence and career criminals continue. Voting matters...
Does it matter? The current president himself said it matters who counts the votes.
For once you're right Bradboy. Voting does matter as the culture of violence in Republican-led states continues.....
