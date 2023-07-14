Buy Buy Baby is closing its remaining Virginia stores after a final effort to keep the popular chain alive fell apart.
The stores are part of the Bed Bath & Beyond Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, and had a willing buyer in Go Global Retail, owner of children's apparel company Janie and Jack, CNBC reported. But a last-ditch effort to save Buy Buy Baby failed this week.
"Lender Sixth Street Partners, Bed Bath & Beyond’s lead creditor, determined it could recover more of its losses than what Go Global was willing to offer by selling Buy Buy Baby’s intellectual property, auctioning off its leases and moving ahead with liquidation sales," CNBC wrote.
There are three remaining Buy Buy Baby stores in Northern Virginia in Springfield, Woodbridge and Dulles. There was no word Friday on when the stores would close.
Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April after the struggling retailer wound down business and continued looking for a buyer.
Last month, Overstock.com acquired "certain intellectual property assets" of the Bed Bath & Beyond banner from the company and relaunch its website and rebrand under the Bed Bath & Beyond name, according to a company news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.