The City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department says the heroic actions of bystanders may have helped save a life over the weekend.
Rescue crews were called to a crash with a person trapped in the water near Hastings Drive and Waterbury Court Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
They arrived to find a sport-utility vehicle partially submerged in a water retention pond about 300 feet from land, fire and rescue said in a Facebook post.
Bystanders on the scene who witnessed the crash had already entered the water and removed the unconscious patient through the back hatch prior to crews arriving.
Truck 501’s crew entered the pond and assisted with removing the patient from the water. The driver was taken to Manassas Airport by ambulance and flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.
There was only one occupant found in the vehicle.
"While the immediate call to 9-1-1 was made, entering the water and removing the unconscious patient prior to arrival of our units was heroic," fire and rescue said. "Thank you to the civilians that risked their own life to save another."
(2) comments
300 feet from land? Are you sure about that?
You are right. At its widest point, this pond is only 230 feet across. A vehicle that drives into a pond can drift quite a distance before it sinks, but there is no way to drift 300 feet in this pond.
