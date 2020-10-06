This article originally appeared in InsideNoVa/Prince William’s annual community guide - “Here to Help.” Read the complete community guide online here.
In the summer of 2019, a new nonprofit couldn’t be missed in its bright orange and yellow van. The C.H.O.W. Wagon distributed 9,000 breakfast and lunch meals to students in Prince William County. CHOW stands for “Combating Hunger on Wheels.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Vanessa Gattis, president of Prince William County Community Foundation, which operates the C.H.O.W. Wagon, started providing free food. The C.H.O.W. Wagon’s 40 volunteers adapted by providing drive-through and contactless food distribution and have delivered 34,000 meals since March, she said.
“The need has increased, definitely,” Gattis added.
Earlier in the year, the wagon ran twice a week. Currently, the wagon is providing free meals on Fridays, Gattis said.
“We provide enough food for a family of four for the weekend,” she said.
Gattis started the foundation last year to focus on food insecurity during the summer, when students don’t have five days a week of free or reduced lunch served at schools. According to the Virginia Department of Education, 39,258 students, or more than 42% of 91,724 students in Prince William public schools, qualified in the 2019-2010 school year.
After learning about the need in the community, Gattis wanted to give back.
“That's how we came up with our child initiative, combating hunger on wheels initiative,” she said.
Gattis has lived in the county since 2011 and retired from the military in 2018.
“When I was contemplating retiring, I was trying to think of what else I wanted to do once I retired,” she said. “I wanted to continue to serve, but my heart was to serve in our community.”
Since the nonprofit began, it has distributed food, such as produce, meat, juice, macaroni and cheese snacks and more, to about 4,500 children and families, Gattis said.
“When kids don't eat nutritious meals, it can affect them not only education but health-wise,” Gattis said. “So we want to focus on the total health of the child, so we try to make sure we give them a balanced meal when we do distribute our meals.”
The foundation has partnered with the school division and also with the ACTS nonprofit in Dumfries and its Prince William Food Rescue initiative and Northern Virginia Family Services in Manassas.
“We’ve had a number of people and organizations who have been so faithfully dedicated to come out and support us in this effort,” Gattis said.
I have no problem feeding children with no fathers and unfit mothers like this lady does. It's not their fault that they have losers for parents. Just do not feed the homeless, they need to get off their lazy butts and find a job and feed themselves.
