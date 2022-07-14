CACI International Inc. will be a title partner and gallery sponsor for the future Northern Virginia Science Center planned to be built in the Ashburn area of Loudoun County.

The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation announced the gift Wednesday.

CACI will sponsor the “Human” exhibition gallery, which will leverage modern scientific understanding and innovative technologies to challenge guests to contemplate big questions about who we are, how we work and how we connect with each other and the world, according to a news release.

Experiences will incorporate authentic artifacts and collaborative interactions as well as digital displays with expert systems to interpret human behavior and actions, showcasing how technology can help explore the human experience. “Human” will also encourage guests to see the unexpected ways that science is connected to everything.

The gallery will be part of the interactive regional science center to be built on donated property at Kincora, just west of Route 28 and south of Route 7. The science center will incorporate central themes into educational experiences in each gallery including innovation, technology, sustainability, STEM career connections and integration of the arts.

“The science center is proud to have CACI as a partner in building this world-class science center,” said Nene Spivy, executive director of the foundation. “CACI has been a leader in innovation and technology in our region and nation for six decades and recognizes the critical human investments required to fuel industry and inspire future technology leaders.”

John Mengucci, CACI's president and CEO, said CACI has sponsored the science center for many years. “Through this partnership, we are joining forces with the Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation to inspire and empower future innovators and entrepreneurs in technology," he added. "Upon completion, this new center will continue our commitment to ensuring STEM accessibility for all ages, backgrounds and experience levels.”

The new regional science center is designed to serve over 300,000 guests annually. It will operate as a division of the Science Museum of Virginia, which has locations in Richmond and Danville.

The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation is a nonprofit that currently operates the Children’s Science Center Lab at Fair Oaks Mall and STEM programs traveling to schools and other community venues across the region.

Reston-based CACI has is an information technology and consulting company about 22,000 employees.