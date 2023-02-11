The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army have a new partnership to temporarily house and pasture the Caisson Platoon horses of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment.
Last year, the United States Army Military District of Washington Caisson Platoon found they needed interim pasture space for the horses, which escort funeral caskets and perform other ceremonial duties at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Military working horses serve a key role in the honorable duty of escorting America’s heroes to their final resting place, and they must have ample facilities that positively support their ability to remain mission-ready,” Egon F. Hawrylak, the task force’s deputy commander, said in a news release.
The horses are currently kept at two different facilities: stables at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington and a smaller facility on Fort Belvoir. However, the military district believed it needed more pasture space to properly accommodate the horses, and it was difficult to find more land for the horses in the Washington area.
To resolve the issue and help improve the lives of their horses, the military district submitted a right-of-way application to temporarily house 8 to 12 Caisson Platoon horses weekly for three to five years at Meadowood Special Recreation Area in Lorton.
Before approving the application, the Bureau of Land Management evaluated the proposal to ensure the area would be properly maintained and that there would still be public access to Meadowood, according to the release. The temporary use of the pasture is consistent with the bureau’s compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.
“The BLM understands how important these horses are for the country and the entire military community,” BLM Eastern States State Director Mitchell Leverette said in the release. “Their safety and well-being are a top priority, and we are happy to help the Army provide high-quality pasture for the Caisson horses to rest and recover while not on duty at Arlington National Cemetery.”
The space, off Belmont Road on 14 acres of pasture lands near the Belmont House, will be used to house and graze 12 horses on a rotational basis through December 2027.
Currently, the Army is preparing the site to ensure a smooth transition, expected to be some time this spring. While the horses are at Meadowood, the Army will develop plans for long-term facilities and care for the horses.
