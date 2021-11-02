Police are searching for a Maryland man in connection with a shooting in Dale City on Sunday morning near King Elementary School.
At 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 13200 block of Nickleson Drive after residents reported hearing gunshots then seeing a vehicle speed away, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. While investigating, officers found a parked car with damage consistent with gunshots.
Carr said the car's owner, a 34-year-old woman, received a phone call from an acquaintance who told her to look out the window. Upon doing so, she saw the suspect shooting her car before fleeing in a black 2011 Honda Civic with Maryland license plates: 5DB0074.
No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for 35-year-old Angel DeJesus Carrillo-Velis, Carr said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Carrillo-Velis, of the 6500 block of Kipling Parkway in District Heights, Md., is wanted on charges of shooting within 1000 feet of school; property damage; reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place, Carr said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(2) comments
Why do we have so many violent criminals from Maryland committing their evil deeds in Eastern Prince William County? Drugs? Gangs? Family ties?
The Culture of Violence continues...in BulletDale
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.