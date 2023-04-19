Two Prince William County incumbents, Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and School Board Chair Babur Lateef, led all local Virginia candidates in fundraising for the first quarter or 2023, with Wheeler bringing in $131,908 over the first three months of the year, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Lateef was second, raising $79,812 in the first quarter, while Fairfax County School Board Member Karl Frisch was third with $79,754 raised. All three are Democrats.
For Prince William’s candidates, the hauls will be a boon in what will surely be two hotly-contested races. Wheeler has three challengers vying for her seat: Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Kenn Knarr are set to face off in a Republican primary in June, while Democrat Deshundra Jefferson is launching a primary challenge of her own.
Lawson led the field of challengers in fundraising, bringing in $63,970 in the first three months of 2023, though all of Wheeler’s challengers formally announced their runs during the first quarter. Jefferson brought in $36,643 and Knarr raised $17,938.
Construction industry players filled out Wheeler’s donor list for the first quarter. IBEW Local 26 – an area electrical worker’s union – was her top donor during the quarter, contributing $55,000 to her campaign. The Northern Virginia Labor Federation, AFL-CIO – a local labor council – donated $10,000, and the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association contributed $7,500. Wheeler ended the fundraising quarter with $134,376 on hand.
Wheeler and her Democratic colleagues on the Board of County Supervisors have approved major county land-use changes since taking over the board’s majority in 2019, making way for a data center boom in the western part of the county, arguing that the industry will serve as a major tax revenue generator for the county government.
Jefferson has so far run as a progressive Democrat in opposition to the growing data center footprint, while Lawson has been a conservative opponent of data center proposals.
As of Tuesday, Lateef would face a three-way general election in November. School Board races are nonpartisan, meaning there are no June primaries. Lateef is running as an independent, though he identifies as a Democrat and had the endorsement of the county’s Democratic committee when he ran in 2019. IBEW PAC was his biggest single contributor during the first quarter, donating $10,000.
Democrat Julia Biggins, an infectious disease expert who is challenging Lateef for his post, raised $20,775 in the first quarter, followed by Carrie Rist, an independent vying for the Republican endorsement in the race, who raised $5,665.
Ann Wheeler has been a faithful lackey for the land speculators and developers who are profiting from uncontrolled development in PWC, and they investing heavily in her campaign so they can make even more in the coming 4 years.
The conveyer belt of developer and union cash to the Ann Wheeler pay-to-play juggernaut is almost audible.
This story did not address the cash inflow to the other four incumbent Democratic supervisors, which is a mirror image on a smaller scale. Their respective hauls were $120,066 for Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, $87,057 for Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin, $74,072 for Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye and $60,969 for Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry. All from essentially the same mix of usual suspects itching to pave us over.
If you take the time to visit the Virginia Public Access Project website, you can see who their real constituents are. If you are expecting to find humble stalwarts of Democratic values, you may be disappointed to instead find a long line of hucksters with their hands out. The biggest question is what will those contributions buy and what will it cost the rest of us?
Even Republican candidate for County Board Chair Ken Knarr donated another $200 for Andrea Bailey, $200 for Margaret Franklin, $300 for Kenny Boddye, and $200 for Victor Angry. I guess Ken wants to be sure of bi-partisan support after his election to Chair.
What a complete sell-out. These hypocritical Democratic incumbents have become the very embodiment of the power-hungry, money-grubbing tinhorns they are supposed to be protecting us from.
Thankfully money doesn’t win elections, votes do. Make yours count and send these impostors packing.
If you subtract Wheeler's contributions to her own campaign, you will see she has received more donations from Fairfax County residents than from Prince William County residents.
