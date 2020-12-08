Dumfries resident Candi King announced Tuesday she will seek the Democratic nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District seat being vacated by Jennifer Carroll Foy.
Gov. Ralph Northam has scheduled a special election Jan. 5 to fill the Prince William County seat after Carroll Foy announced she is stepping down from the legislature to focus on her run for governor in 2021.
Carroll Foy, a Democrat, was first elected in 2017 to 2nd District, which also includes parts of northern Stafford County. She won the Democratic nomination for the seat over Candi King's husband, Josh, by just a dozen votes.
Josh King, an Iraqi war veteran and Fairfax County sheriff's deputy, also ran last year for the Prince William County Sheriff's seat against Republican incumbent Glenn Hill, narrowly losing that race as well.
In announcing her campaign, Candi King said she has more a decade of experience in government relations, and plans to use that experience in the General Assembly on issues such as COVID-19 recovery, racial justice and education.
"I am proud of the work I have done both as a former small business owner and advocate for education to make our world better, and I hope to continue that service in the House of Delegates,” she said.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for the election is Dec. 14. Whoever is elected will have to run again during the regular House of Delegates races next fall.
King holds a bachelor’s degree from Norfolk State University and serves as a special needs parent advocate, volunteer at Freedom High School and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She and her husband live in Dumfries with their children, including a non-verbal teenage daughter with autism.
