Dumfries resident Candi King came out on top Sunday in a five-way race for the Democratic nomination to the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District seat being vacated by Jennifer Carroll Foy.
King will face Republican Heather Mitchell in a Jan. 5 special election to replace Carroll Foy, who is resigning to focus on her run for the Democratic nomination for governor. The 2nd District includes portions of eastern Prince William County and northern Stafford County.
“I am grateful for and humbled by the confidence placed in me ... and I will work every day until the Jan. 5 special election to earn the confidence of the community at large," King said in a statement. "Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy leaves big shoes to fill, but between my real-world and General Assembly experience, I am ready to hit the ground running on day one to be an effective advocate as we forge a path of recovery from this pandemic."
Carroll Foy, a Democrat, was first elected in 2017 to 2nd District, winning the Democratic nomination for the seat over Candi King's husband, Josh by just a dozen votes.
The winner of the special election will have to run for re-election in the fall to a full two-year term, although the boundaries of the district may change if a statewide redistricting plan is adopted in the meantime.
