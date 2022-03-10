A candidate for the 19th District House of Delegates seat is facing criticism after she singled out an eighth-grader in remarks at last week’s Prince William County School Board meeting.
Makya Little, a county school system parent who recently announced her bid for the new General Assembly seat in northeastern Prince William and southeastern Fairfax County, called eighth-grader Chloe Murphy’s public comment “disrespectful” and “facetious” at the March 2 School Board meeting.
Murphy’s mother took to Facebook in response, saying Little’s comments about a child weren’t fit for someone seeking elected office, with others promising to organize against Little in her bid because of her remarks.
The incident began at the Feb. 16 board meeting. Speaking against the division’s mask mandate, Murphy said that some of her teachers had been mean to students without masks, and she questioned the logic of rules that permitted students to eat lunch and play music together without masks, but mandated them for the rest of the day. She also spoke in support of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order banning mask mandates that an Arlington judge temporarily blocked in a lawsuit filed by Prince William and other school divisions.
“Maybe the School Board should look into the mental damage that masks, shields and other COVID restrictions are doing to us. You’re worried about social and emotional learning, right? … What you’ve done to us has greatly affected everyone’s social and emotional interactions,” Murphy said during that meeting.
“A month ago, our governor signed an order that gave parents the right to choose if their kids should wear masks at public schools, and you all chose to ignore it,” she added. “If you choose to follow a Democratic executive order but not a Republican’s, then maybe I should follow your lead and tell my friends that rules are optional if you don’t like the people that wrote them.”
Two weeks later, during the board’s March 2 meeting, Little responded to Murphy’s remarks during the board’s public comment period.
“An eighth-grader facetiously and disrespectfully questioned the motives of the School Board’s efforts to protect students like mine, educators like my sister and staff members like members of this community that I’ve grown to love and care for, and was cheered on by adults for doing so,” Little said.
“The only question I have for the fellow co-parents this week is … if my son had registered to speak and spoke to the members of this board with the same level of disrespect and facetiousness as one of your daughters did last week, would you have cheered him on?” she added. “Or would you have had a completely different set of adjectives to describe him and his behavior? I think we all know the answer to that question.”
Speaking to InsideNoVa, Murphy’s mother, Katie, said nothing her daughter said was out of line and that young students should be celebrated for being actively engaged on important issues, regardless of political belief.
She said she was taken aback to instead see an adult singling out her daughter for rebuke.
“I’m shocked that two weeks after an eighth-grader bravely gets up to address the School Board, that an adult woman who’s running for delegate, would choose to attack a child,” Katie Murphy said. “My daughter and some of her friends her age have talked a lot about wanting to be involved and certainly will be attending the [next] School Board meeting if not speaking. … For a 13-year-old to say ‘I want to speak’ and follow through with it, write her own speech, she should not be called disrespectful or attacked, she should get nothing but praise.”
Little told InsideNoVa she was mostly trying to illustrate a point in response to other adult speakers who had said that the division and School Board should stop talking about race.
In November, Little moderated a town hall organized by Board Vice Chair Loree Williams on culturally responsive instruction. She said she’s recently wanted to be more vocal at board meetings, where public comment has largely been dominated by more conservative parents attacking critical race theory, mask policies and rights for transgender students.
“I am genuinely concerned about the citizens that we as a nation are raising in this divisive time. … As a country, we really need to elevate the conversation and really analyze collectively how this will impact our children and the future of our nation,” Little said, asking whether a Black boy would be celebrated for speaking the way Murphy did.
“[An adult] made a statement that we need to stop talking about race and gender. But here you have a clear-cut example to describe exactly the point, which is [that] your gender and your race absolutely impact how you experience the world, how you move in it and how you’re treated in it,” Little said. “And so, it was less about that particular person … but it was more the action and the behavior.”
Katie Murphy said she and her daughter plan to continue to attend School Board meetings. Little said the same.
