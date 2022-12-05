Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions.
As previously reported by InsideNoVa, two Democratic challengers in the Woodbridge District – recent Forest Park graduate Jaylen Custis and County Racial and Social Justice Committee Chair Shantell Rock – have announced bids for the seat currently held by Loree Williams, who declined to tell InsideNoVa whether she is planning to seek a third term on the board next year.
Elsewhere, other prospective candidates have also filed to form fundraising committees. In February, local community organizer and commissioner on the county’s Human Rights Commission, Padreus Pratter, filed organizing paperwork to run for the Neabsco District seat held by Diane Raulston.
And in October, Tracy Blake – an executive board member for Prince William County Democrats – filed similar paperwork for the Neabsco District.
Blake previously fundraised for Raulston, who hasn’t physically attended a School Board meeting in over two years because of a medical condition and has hardly participated in public board meetings over Zoom recently. Raulston did not respond to InsideNoVa’s request for comment on any plans to seek a third term in the seat.
Five incumbents – Board Chair Babur Lateef and Brentsville’s Adele Jackson, Coles’ Lisa Zargarpur, Gainesville’s Jennifer Wall and Potomac’s Justin Wilk – told InsideNoVa they intend to seek reelection. The board chair is elected countywide.
So far, only Zargarpur has an announced challenger. Earlier this month, Republican Stephen Spiker filed paperwork for a run in the Coles District.
School Board elections are technically nonpartisan, but candidates often align themselves with local parties. In previous elections, county Democrats backed Lateef, Jackson, Jessie, Wilk, Williams and Zargarpur. Wall was the only Republican-backed candidate to win in 2019.
That year, Democrats nearly swept school and county board elections. Lateef defeated Republican-endorsed Alyson Satterwhite in the election for at-large board chair, 51.1% to 41.5%, with Stanley Bender winning 7.1% of the vote.
Jackson edged Republican-backed Shawn Brann in Brentsville, 51.5% to 48.1%. In the Coles District, Zargarpur beat Republican-backed Willie Deutsch 42.7% to 37.2%, with Jacqueline Gaston getting 19.8% of the vote. Wall beat Democratic-endorsed Patricia Kuntz in Gainesville, 54.3% to 45.5%. Raulston beat Joseph George, 75.9% to 22.8%.
Jessie defeated Republican-backed Karen Boyd in Occoquan, 56.8% to 43%, and Wilk and Williams both ran unopposed in 2019.
