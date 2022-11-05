The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race.
Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice Chair Lisa Stevens was first elected to the board in 2019, Jill Spall was appointed in 2021 to fill Chair Sanford Williams’ seat when he moved to California, and Alex Iqbal was appointed earlier this year to the seat previously filled by Tim Demeria, who was elected to become the city’s commissioner of the revenue. All three of the incumbents have been endorsed by the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee.
Three newcomers are hoping to unseat them.
Sara Brescia, a manager at Alpha-Bet Cooperative Preschool in Manassas, has said she wants to see the school system raise standards and expectations for students. She said she wants to do away with a 50% grade floor policy.
Mel Kent, a student at Northern Virginia Community College with plans to transfer to George Mason University, has said that the city’s School Board should have returned schools to in-person sooner and called for greater parental input and a focus on core academics in schools.
Samuel Gross, a mathematician and adjunct professor at NVCC, has said that the school system has a “culture of low expectations” and that he wants to improve the School Board’s reporting transparency.
Kent calls herself a Republican, while Gross and Brescia identify as independents. But all three candidates have received $1,000 donations from former Republican Mayor Hal Parrish. Gross said he has been endorsed by Republicans.
Brescia, meanwhile, has broken new fundraising ground for a Manassas School Board candidate, raising over $28,000 for the race, more than Gross, Iqbal and Kent combined, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Her haul includes a $500 donation from conservative political action committee Loudoun Conservatives Care.
Spall used the fundraising total to question Brescia’s intentions.
“Who spends $25K on a LOCAL School Board Election?” she wrote on Facebook. “What do these people want to do to OUR Manassas? I am already so incredibly frustrated by the number of hours that I am spending on this election that could be spent on ACTUAL school board work.”
Stevens has raised the second most money at $11,775.
Earlier this year, the School Board adopted a historically-large fiscal 2023 budget thanks to funding increases from the state and local government, and the incumbents have touted initiatives like expanded career and technical education opportunities at Osbourn High School, math and reading prioritization, and having family liaisons at each of the system’s nine schools. The board also adopted a funding plan for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School with the city council last year and moved to purchase the school division’s current headquarters building earlier this year, with plans to use parts of the ground level for CTE programming.
