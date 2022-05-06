Ballots are starting to fill up in local town elections.
Prince William County’s four towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – will have elections for mayor and members of town council in November.
Some of the towns previously held elections in May, but changes to state code shifted all general elections to the fall last year. Candidates in town elections run without party affiliation. The deadline to file paperwork for the election is 7 p.m. June 21.
Dumfries
In Dumfries, two candidates have announced campaigns for three available seats on the Town Council.
Council member Monae Nickerson is seeking a second four-year term. Nickerson, who announced a campaign but hasn’t filed paperwork, was first elected in 2018.
Omega Barrow, founder and CEO of Run Us Raggedy LLC and managing partner of Global Resource Firm LLC, has filed paperwork to run for Town Council as well.
Council members Selonia Miles and Cydny Neville, whose first terms expire this year, have not announced whether they will seek re-election.
Local activist Ebony Lofton is the only candidate who has filed paperwork to run for a four-year term as mayor. Incumbent Mayor Derrick Wood has announced plans to seek re-election, but his paperwork wasn’t on file with the county as of last week.
Haymarket
Four candidates have filed for Town Council in Haymarket, where the entire six-member council is up for grabs every two years.
The current Town Council received an extension on the terms they won in May 2020 under recent changes to state law that moved the vote to November.
Council members Bob Weir and Tracy Lynn Pater are seeking second two-year terms.
Council member Joseph Pasanello is running for his fourth, non-consecutive term. He was on Town Council from 2014 to 2018 and then rejoined the council in 2020.
Council member Mary Ramirez is seeking her first full term. She won a special election in 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Steve Shannon.
Council members Chris Morris and Marchant Schneider have not filed paperwork to seek re-election.
Incumbent Mayor Ken Luersen is the only mayoral candidate who has filed for the election.
Occoquan
The mayorship and all five seats on Town Council are up for two-year terms in Occoquan as well.
Council member Jenn Loges is the sole incumbent to file paperwork seeking re-election so far. She is seeking a second term.
Former Quantico Town Council member Otis Baker is the only other candidate who has filed for the election. He served one term on Quantico’s council from 2018 to 2020.
It’s unclear whether council members Laurie Holloway, Elio Perkins and Cindy Fithian will seek re-election. Fithian was first elected in 2016, Holloway was elected in 2018 and Perkins was elected in 2020.
The seat of council member Krystyna Bienia was vacant and the council was considering appointments for her replacements at its meeting last week.
Mayor Earnie Porta Jr. is the only candidate to file in the mayoral election.
Porta was mayor of Occoquan from 2006 to 2014, when he didn’t seek re-election to instead run for the Occoquan District seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2015. He was unsuccessful and, in 2018, was elected again as the town’s mayor.
Porta ran unopposed for mayor in 2020.
Quantico
In the tiny town of Quantico, surrounded by U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, only one candidate has filed for the five Town Council seats and mayorship.
Incumbent Council member Alice Toner is seeking a second two-year term.
The terms of council members Russell “Rusty” Kuhns, Earlene Clinton, Summato Dabney and Robin Landham also expire this year.
Although the office is small, Kuhns is the most experienced local elected official in Prince William County. He has been in office at least 16 years since 2000, which is the oldest election available for the town on the state’s election website.
Kuhns has been in office since 2008. He served an additional term from 2002 to 2004.
He was fourth in voting in 2004 and fifth in 2006, but the state website lists only three winners for those elections. The state’s website shows five winners starting in 2008. It’s unclear if the council was expanded that year because the town’s website, townofquantico.org, has been down since at least Jan. 25, 2021.
Clinton was elected in 2012, Langham joined council in 2016 and Dabney was first elected in 2020.
No candidates have filed to run for town mayor. The two-year term of Mayor Kevin Brown, who has held the office since 2012, also expires this year.
