Beginning in late November 2020, Arlington County Animal Control began receiving increased reports of sick and deceased raccoons in multiple neighborhoods in North Arlington.
Two of the raccoons that appeared sick between November 2020 and February were sent for testing as a result of potential contact with a domestic animal. One of those raccoons tested positive for rabies, Arlington officials said in a news release.
With ongoing issues and reports Arlington County Animal Control and the Arlington County Department of Human Services arranged for broader testing of six raccoons that were removed showing neurological signs and symptoms in early March 2021. All of the raccoons tested were clinically positive for canine distemper, officials said.
Distemper is a viral disease that is always present in wildlife populations at varying levels. Raccoons are especially susceptible to canine distemper, as well as foxes, coyotes, skunks, and unvaccinated dogs. The virus does not affect humans. The disease is transmitted when animals have direct contact with infected animals or indirect contact with body fluids/feces from an infected animal.
"We are urging residents in North Arlington to be vigilant. This outbreak is no longer contained to a specific neighborhood," the county said in a news release.
Residents are asked to:
- Ensure pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccines
- Keep dogs on a leash at all times and keep cats inside
- Do not approach or feed any wild animals
- Feed pets inside
- Remove wildlife attractants from yards, such as unsecured garbage cans, open containers of food and compost
If you see a raccoon that appears sick, lethargic, disoriented, or aggressive should stay away from the animal and call Animal Control immediately at 703-931-9241. If you come across a deceased raccoon in your yard or a public space, contact Animal Control immediately.
