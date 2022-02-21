The next phase of work is beginning on the mixed-use Cannon Branch development, a public-private partnership at the western edge of the Manassas city limits.
With grading and utility work completed on the 40 acres along Gateway Boulevard between Godwin Drive and the Prince William Parkway overpass, developer Buchanan Partners and the city’s economic development authority are beginning the next five-year phase of the project. Buchanan plans to buy a second parcel of land on the site from the city this summer to build an office and retail anchor project between the water and Gateway Boulevard.
In the initial agreement, in 2015, Buchanan committed to the extensive work needed to make the city-owned land shovel-ready for development, with the EDA agreeing to reimburse Buchanan for its work through revenue from sales of the eight parcels to Buchanan or other developers.
The agreement has now been renewed and Buchanan has five more years for the city to reimburse the $3.1 million cost of its work. After that, it no longer gets a cut of the city’s sales.
As part of the 2015 agreement, Buchanan built the 270-townhome Landing at Cannon Branch development. The city also sold one of the eight parcels between Gateway and the Cannon Branch lake for the Tru by Hilton hotel, which opened in 2020.
Buchanan’s submissions to the city’s EDA show its plans for the second five-year agreement. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based developer plans to purchase “Parcel 1” for anchor office/retail use in June and to purchase “Parcel 2” by December for retail use. Parcel 1 is where Heritage Brewing planned to move to in 2017, but that deal fell through.
“We identified two other tenants that would have taken that building. Buchanan’s been working with those tenants for a couple years, but it doesn’t look like those tenants are going to have the financial ability to pull the project off,” Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small told InsideNoVa. “I think Buchanan is at a place where they’re seriously considering just building the building without a tenant.”
Small said a number of other businesses expressed interest in moving to a building on Parcel 1, but couldn’t enter into an agreement without it already being constructed.
Although two of the eight parcels – for the hotel and an office building already constructed by Buchanan – sold during phase one and Buchanan plans to buy two more this year, Small said the future is unclear for the remaining four parcels, one of which is supposed to be another mixed office/retail building and two of which are supposed to be office space.
The buildings are proposed to be 80,000 to 100,000 square feet each. “There are not a lot of office users out there. So short of somebody coming in … with their regional headquarters or their customer service center .. those properties might sit there for a little while,” Small said. “Our hope is that over the next five years that we’ll find tenants to fill those buildings, but I wouldn’t bet my money on it.”
But with the way the renewed agreement between Buchanan and the city is written, Buchanan has incentives to buy the sites or help the city find someone that will before 2025. Representatives from Buchanan did not respond to requests for comment from InsideNoVa.
It’s unclear whether the market for office space will remain as cold as it is now, as many employees are still working from home due to COVID-19. But Small said the city and the EDA are committed to bringing sensible development to the project.
“This is the city’s single biggest development project. We’ve been working on it for five years. We’re not blessed like the county is to have a giant Innovation Park or properties on 95 or Route 1,” Small said. “So this development is very important to us. It’s important we get it right; it’s important we get it built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.