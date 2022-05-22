A crowded field of candidates and several rounds of vote counting has placed Hung Cao as the 10th District’s Republican nominee.
Hung Cao is a retired Navy Captain who served in Special Operations for 25 years and returned from his last deployment to Afghanistan in January 2021.
He will be on the ballot with incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton this November. Politico rates the 10th District as "likely Democratic."
Eleven candidates were vying for the nomination. In addition to Cao, they were John Beatty, Dave Beckwith, Mike Clancy, Theresa Coates Ellis, John Henley, Jeanine Lawson, Caleb Max, Jeff Mayhugh, Brandon Michon and Brooke Taylor.
(1) comment
Dude straight up violates the Hatch Act and thinks a disclaimer is ok.
"Use of his military rank, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense."
And he does that despite DoD policy:
DOD policy for service members is contained in Department of Defense Directive 1344.10, Political Activities for Members of the Armed Forces. It is DOD policy to encourage members of the armed forces to carry out the obligations of citizenship while keeping with the traditional concept that members on active duty should not engage in partisan political activity. All members of the armed forces, including active-duty members, members of the reserve components not on active duty, and retired members are prohibited from wearing military uniforms at political campaign or election events.
