A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours.
The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, Geller said.
All southbound lanes were closed for hours -- though reopened briefly to turn drivers around and "flush the queue," the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Twitter post.
The truck fire was finally extinguished about 4 p.m. and all lanes remained closed.
Traffic was being diverted around the incident via Georgetown Pike.
