Tough times and frightening realities can bring out the best in people. In this space, we'll highlight stories of neighbors helping neighbors across Northern Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a story to share, email karipugh@insidenova.com or message our Facebook page.
Sign of hope
Mark Olsen of Olde Towne Landscaping made the original "LOVE" sign at the train depot in Manassas years ago. This week, he added a much-needed message: "& HOPE."
"This IS #ManassasStrong," the City of Manassas said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to Olde Towne Landscaping for the hope!"
A surprise tip
On April 22, a customer stopped by Ashton Family Restaurant in Manassas, spent $2.41 and left a $1,000 tip.
"We really appreciate and thank you so much for your support to us," the restaurant crew wrote in a Facebook post. "It is very greatly appreciated and may you and your family be blessed with much more."
Brighter birthday
On April 23, the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department sent Tower 13 by, lights swirling and sirens blaring, to help 21-year-old Noah Alston celebrate his 21st birthday. His sister Bri got it on video.
