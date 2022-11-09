Copy of Page 14 Carrera.jpg

Michael Carrera

Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid.

Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.

With only provisional ballots left to count, Mensing led the race with 2,142 votes, Javed came in second with 1,660 and Carrera finished third with 1,599 votes.

Mensing and Javed have both touted the work the city has done on its new city center development plan, on which work is still ongoing. So far, the new downtown city council building and library have opened as part of the project. Carrera, on the other hand, has been critical of the plan in the past.

The city’s voters also tipped for Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who won 1,975 – or 60.53% – of the city’s congressional votes. Republican challenger Hung Cao won 1,281.

Jared Foretek covers the Manassas area and regional news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com

