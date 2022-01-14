Former Prince William County Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy is running for the Virginia Senate.
Carroll Foy announced her campaign Friday for the newly configured 33rd District. The district consists of northeastern Prince William County, including Woodbridge, Occoquan and Lake Ridge, and south-central Fairfax County.
“[W]e are at a critical moment here in Virginia, and the bottom line is Virginia’s progress must be moved forward, not rolled back,” Carroll Foy said in a news release.
Carroll Foy was first elected as a delegate in the 2nd District, which covered eastern Prince William and part of Stafford County, in 2017. She stepped down in 2021 to seek the Democratic nomination for governor but finished second in last spring’s four-way primary behind former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
All seats in the General Assembly will be available in the 2023 campaign under new districts established by the Virginia Supreme Court. No other candidate had announced a campaign in the 33rd Senate District as of Friday.
Carroll Foy, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, was a public defender when she was first elected in 2017. She won both of her elections to the legislature with over 60% of the vote.
In announcing her candidacy, Carroll Foy highlighted her work expanding Medicaid, raising the state’s minimum wage and investing in transportation, education and affordable housing. Her announcement came with a slew of endorsements from local and regional officials.
“My commitment to Virginia has never wavered, and I will work hard to build a better Virginia for everyone,” she said in the news release.
Carroll Foy had also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the new 7th District seat in the House of Representatives, but incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, also a Democrat, has said she plans to run for re-election this year even though she no longer lives in the district.
