Jennifer Carroll Foy won Democratic primary for the 33rd State Senate District with 63.66% of the vote against Hala Ayala.
“I feel elated,” Carroll Foy said. “I’m really excited not only for November but also to hopefully get to work for the next State Senator for the 33rd District.”
Carroll Foy and her team celebrated the victory at Los Toltecos Mexican restaurant in Lake Ridge at a joint election night watch party with Prince William Board of County Supervisors Ann Wheeler.
“I think what’s next is helping pass really good bills and budgets that’s going to help move things forward whether it's protecting abortion rights, helping get assault weapons banned or helping bring down the cost of gas and groceries.” Carroll Foy said. “We’ve knocked on thousands of doors to see what’s important to the people and now it's time to get things done for them.”
The former statewide candidates and General Assembly colleagues squared off in the Democratic primary for the 33rd State Senate District, with Carroll Foy slating her spot over Ayala, who received 36.34% of votes.
Having worked together on several issues during their time in the House of Delegates, Carroll Foy from the House of Delegates 2nd District and Ayala from the House of Delegates 51st District, the two were moved into the same Senate district after the 2021 redistricting process.
During her campaign, Carroll Foy won the support of much of the area’s organized labor, at least at the union level. She’s received endorsements from several unions, including the Prince William Education Association, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 and the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building Trades Council. She was also endorsed by every Democrat on the county’s School Board and four of the county board’s Democrats, including chairs Ann Wheeler and Babur Lateef. She also picked up the Washington Post editorial board’s endorsement.
In 2020, Carroll Foy sponsored legislation that ultimately passed requiring Dominion Energy to remove coal ash from unsecured ponds that had been leaking, sponsored laws that prohibit the use of neck restraints in most cases by police and provide private cause of action against employers for nonpayment of wages and the bill that ultimately ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia. Carroll Foy was also behind the legislation that created Prince William’s public defender office, which also serves Manassas and Manassas Park.
Carroll Foy’s nomination will be a favorite against Republican Mike Van Meter, the only Republican in the race, as the district’s current precincts broke for McAuliffe over Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by more than 20 percentage points in 2021.
The new 33rd District, which runs from Burke to Lake Ridge, east to Woodbridge and Dumfries and south to Leesylvania, has been a mostly Democratic district in recent elections, with a 60-40 split between Prince William County and Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
