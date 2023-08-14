Health officials in Loudoun County are warning residents about potential exposure to rabies from a cat and its three kittens spotted in the vicinity of an Ashburn shopping center.
The Loudoun County Health Department said that a rabid gray/brown tabby cat with white markings and its three kittens — two light orange and one dark gray with white markings — were seen near the Shoppes at Ryan Park on Greenway Corporate Drive, as well as near Chick-fil-A and Red Robin restaurants on Yukon Drive.
At least five individuals came in contact with the rabid cat that was “demonstrating abnormal aggression and experiencing tremors when it came into contact with people,” a release said.
Rabies is a fatal disease if treatment has not started before the onset of symptoms, according to the release.
The health department is urging anyone who may have come into contact with the cat or kittens between July 31 and Aug. 10 to contact their health care provider or the health department immediately at 571-233-7317 or health@loudoun.gov.
